SANANDA MAITREYA'S DOUBLE ALBUM "THE RISE OF THE ZUGEBRIAN TIME LORDS" RELEASES TODAY Sananda.org

Formerly known as Terence Trent D'Arby, the Grammy winner released a new double album "The Rise of the Zugebrian Time Lords" today. The album features an array of pop songs, or what Sananda calls "post millennium rock", like the first single "Blanket On The Ground" and "Les Paul Man".

The Rise of the Zugebrian Time Lords Available Now

Listen to "Blanket on the Ground" SoundCloud, iTunes

submission date: 10/9/2015

Award-Winning Urban Magazine YoRaps.com Launches Brand New Website YoRaps.com

Popular award-winning urban magazine Yo! Raps, www.yoraps.com, officially launches its brand new website for Hip-Hop and R&B fans around the world. The user friendly website favoured by rappers, artists, labels and urban music fans keeps its visitors fully immersed and informed of any and every current event in the urban culture. With just one click, visitors are afforded the many treasures YoRaps.com has to offer; ranging from the hottest music releases, newest music videos, latest entertainment stories, buzzing new artists and much more combined with multiple daily updates to the young urban demographic at its website. The site, www.yoraps.com, which was established in 2006, is home to everything entertainment and Hip-Hop. Since its launch, Yo! Raps has quickly emerged as one of the premier urban music websites on the web and is Europe's biggest urban online magazine. Yo! Raps has become a key strategic partner of record labels, press agents, and artist managers in the promotion of urban music. Additionally, YoRaps.com offers artists in the urban music industry the option to get exclusively featured with music, videos and interviews via the website's automatic posting system in 3 easy and quick steps without registration and sign up. "Our goal is to inform urban music fans from around the world about the latest in Hip-Hop and R&B. We also want to support and promote independent artists to give them a chance to shine! Our visitors and loyal fans love to see new artists on the rise and to find out what's next and new in Hip-Hop," says Kai Denninger, CEO of YoRaps.com.

submission date: 9/18/2015

Live footage of Caleb Performing in Namibia Caleb Vaughn-Jones

In December 2014, Caleb was invited as a faculty member of the Musikwoche festival in Swakopmund, Namibia. The festival is filled with concerts by Namibian amateur and professionals as well as appearances by musicians from Germany, South Africa, and the USA. Caleb recently uploaded a video of his festival performance of Franz Liszt's "Liebestraum" with South African pianist Vera Malherbe onto YouTube. Hopefully there will be more videos in the near future.

Honey Barbara: Wave Grass The album "Wave Grass" finds the band Honey Barbara exploring a mix of pure instrumentals with a sprinkling of tracks that feature vocals. The surprisingly close, tactile-and, then again dynamic-nature of the acoustic and electric instrumentation resonates well with wholesome sounds and deja-vu-like reverberations that reveal here a country, or there a psychedelic accent all woven in together. Core members James Sidlo (guitars, etc.), Ross Marlow (vocals, keyboards), and Terry Orff (bass) are joined by Dan Tellez (formerly of Aqua Pedestrian) on guitar and Robert Potter (formerly of Pulsating Love Flower) on drums. Additional musicians, as well, join the band on various tracks to further extend the album's sound. Available now in CD, DL and (soon) the LP version in heavy black &white splatter on clear orange vinyl. Pretty keen!

submission date: 6/13/2014

RUFUS La Serie - Episodio #0 ft Gionata Mirai - L'inferno Casa Lavica

Rufus is an audio/video project based on a series of episodes accomplished with several different video techniques. The main character of the series is Rufus, a "junky" rat. Episodes have no dialogues, they are instead replaced by music. Each episode has a collaboration, in fact the projects involves several among the most influential underground artists in Italy (I'm from Naples). The project has a strictly artistic and experimental non-for-profit nature, but it will be broadcast one episode at a time over the web by our staff. Here is the link of the episode 0 (featuring Gionata Mirai from "il Teatro degli orrori"), location: Hell.

Beck Morning Phase wins Album Of The Year, Best Rock Album & Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical)

GRAMMY.com | The Official Site of Music's Biggest Night

Silvia Cecchetti Silvia cecchetti began studying opera under the guidance of Prof. Maria Grazia Liguori and Maestro Marco Balderi and then traditional Neapolitan Song with Maestro Gustavo Palumbo. She graduated from CET (Centro Europeo di Toscolano) as pop interpreter and had the opportunity to work side by side with great music professionals, such as Mogol, Lavezzi, Mango, Ornella Vanoni and Oscar Prudente. Her successful participation in the Sanremo Festival in 94 - she was among the top finalists in the “Young” category - brought her national ... read more » art | world | music | Silvia Cecchetti official site »

Art of the Bow Caleb Vaughn-Jones

A masterclass for violin, viola, cello, and bass players (from beginner to advanced). Learning how to efficiently use the bow as a string player can be one of the most difficult things about playing a string instrument. In this masterclass cellist Caleb Vaughn-Jones will demonstrate a wide variety of tips of how to practice in order to gain the most control with the bow during performance. Caleb will also share a variety of practice tips for the bow which can benefit young students as well as seasoned professionals. Port Elizabeth, South Africa, 07 June 2014

submission date: 5/10/2014



Willie Cry Records We are a record label that started as one of us slinging basically hand-made CD’s out of a backpack. We are focusing on developing our website and ourselves with new releases, both digital and compact disc, and hope to start printing vinyl records soon. Also, we are interested in future re-releasing and linking to many older indy releases of bands that we happen to like, and you can listen to many of these already by following the links on our artist roster. Our policy is we put out what we like, no strict genre rules. Peruse and enjoy!

submission date: 4/3/2014



Above & Beyond Acoustic Live from Porchester Hall

After months of anticipation, Above & Beyond will today premiere the full concert film from their critically-acclaimed acoustic project. The premiere will take place on Vice's THUMP channel at 4pm EST/1pm PST, and will be immediately followed by a Google Hangout with the band at 5:30pm EST/2:30pm PST. The release of Above & Beyond's acoustic studio album will follow on Tuesday January 28 via Anjunabeats/Ultra Records. The feature-length concert film captures the backstories and performances from Above & Beyond's acoustic shows at London's Porchester Hall last summer, during which Jono, Tony and Paavo performed some of the biggest and best-loved Above & Beyond songs as part of a 15-piece band. Following the London performances, the band recorded an acoustic studio album and went on to sell out two further acoustic gigs at LA's Greek Theater (described by Billboard Magazine as "one of the finest and more memorable shows in EDM history).

About Above & Beyond

Over their three critically acclaimed studio albums, Above & Beyond have continually been celebrated for placing real musicianship and songwriting at the heart of what they do. While their famed club mixes have resonated with the dance generation, the songs behind them have touched fans of all ages across the globe. As influenced as much by Jeff Buckley or Bon Iver as they are by their deep love of electronic music, Above & Beyond's songs and lyrics have been sung back to them at the world's biggest stadiums and stages - from Brixton Academy to LA's Hollywood Palladium, to their famed 1 million people gig at Barra Beach in Rio de Janeiro in 2007.

About THUMP

THUMP is a new electronic music and culture channel from VICE. Launched in 2013, THUMP is the definitive voice for a cultural movement that is transforming the very fabric of young people's lives, uniting them into a fanatically devoted community that is nothing short of a religion. With a focus on the full range of electronic music and culture, from massive festival stages to renegade warehouse parties, THUMP chronicles every aspect of the global dance music movement: the music, the artists, the fans, the experience. Through jaw-dropping original video shot at the most electrifying events around the globe to weekly music video premieres, mixes from the most forward-thinking DJs, and an engaging slate of cultural features, THUMP offers a unique portal into electronic music for diehard fans and new converts to the scene alike. See for yourself: thump.vice.com | youtube.com/thump

submission date: 1/24/2014



Additive Aetherica An electronic journey at 432hz in less than 140bpm

SLIMlabel

This is the story which starts from my deepest inner space, an unresolved space, in constant motion and change, but also contradictory and paradoxal. Since centuries there is still something static and heavy waiting for an appropriate resolution. Going deeper and deeper you acquire a new awareness: the immensity of the universe which surrounds us, his celestial bodies and everything that shines in the dark nights but also his borders getting clearer and defined. Hence the discovery of new worlds contingent and the return to my most authentic and determined reality. The return to the soul and life in a new dimension. I wish to everyone who wants to follow the footsteps of this route a "good journey" in the realm of Aetherica. - Additive

Download available on Juno (WAVs), Beatport, iTunes, AmazonMP3, or directly from SLIM.label store.

The Additive started his producer career with the label Sostanze Records, publishing in 2010 his homonymous LP The Additive which gathers seven tracks made in between 2007 and 2010. He gets delineated a new instrumental set-up which consists of synthesizers, electric guitars, percussive instruments and the inevitable notebook. But also the style who distinguish him is further more marked: the idea of sound-work for a careful and engaged listening by developing narrative and dramaturgy through the musical media.

submission date: 1/23/2014

