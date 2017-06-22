world | music
Rayon de lune Original soundtrack from Il Giornalista by Tony Morgan. Music by Alessandro Giurato performed by Erika Lo Giudice. An ionone production 2015
-
SANANDA MAITREYA'S DOUBLE ALBUM "THE RISE OF THE ZUGEBRIAN TIME LORDS" RELEASES TODAY
Sananda.org
Formerly known as Terence Trent D'Arby, the Grammy winner released a new double album "The Rise of the Zugebrian Time Lords" today. The album features an array of pop songs, or what Sananda calls "post millennium rock", like the first single "Blanket On The Ground" and "Les Paul Man".
The Rise of the Zugebrian Time Lords Available Now
Listen to "Blanket on the Ground" SoundCloud, iTunes
submission date: 10/9/2015
Sananda.org
-
Award-Winning Urban Magazine YoRaps.com Launches Brand New Website
YoRaps.com
Popular award-winning urban magazine Yo! Raps, www.yoraps.com, officially launches its brand new website for Hip-Hop and R&B fans around the world. The user friendly website favoured by rappers, artists, labels and urban music fans keeps its visitors fully immersed and informed of any and every current event in the urban culture. With just one click, visitors are afforded the many treasures YoRaps.com has to offer; ranging from the hottest music releases, newest music videos, latest entertainment stories, buzzing new artists and much more combined with multiple daily updates to the young urban demographic at its website. The site, www.yoraps.com, which was established in 2006, is home to everything entertainment and Hip-Hop. Since its launch, Yo! Raps has quickly emerged as one of the premier urban music websites on the web and is Europe's biggest urban online magazine. Yo! Raps has become a key strategic partner of record labels, press agents, and artist managers in the promotion of urban music. Additionally, YoRaps.com offers artists in the urban music industry the option to get exclusively featured with music, videos and interviews via the website's automatic posting system in 3 easy and quick steps without registration and sign up. "Our goal is to inform urban music fans from around the world about the latest in Hip-Hop and R&B. We also want to support and promote independent artists to give them a chance to shine! Our visitors and loyal fans love to see new artists on the rise and to find out what's next and new in Hip-Hop," says Kai Denninger, CEO of YoRaps.com.
submission date: 9/18/2015
YoRaps.com
-
Live footage of Caleb Performing in Namibia
Caleb Vaughn-Jones
In December 2014, Caleb was invited as a faculty member of the Musikwoche festival in Swakopmund, Namibia. The festival is filled with concerts by Namibian amateur and professionals as well as appearances by musicians from Germany, South Africa, and the USA. Caleb recently uploaded a video of his festival performance of Franz Liszt's "Liebestraum" with South African pianist Vera Malherbe onto YouTube. Hopefully there will be more videos in the near future.
Caleb Vaughn-Jones
-
Honey Barbara: Wave Grass
The album "Wave Grass" finds the band Honey Barbara exploring a mix of pure instrumentals with a sprinkling of tracks that feature vocals. The surprisingly close, tactile-and, then again dynamic-nature of the acoustic and electric instrumentation resonates well with wholesome sounds and deja-vu-like reverberations that reveal here a country, or there a psychedelic accent all woven in together. Core members James Sidlo (guitars, etc.), Ross Marlow (vocals, keyboards), and Terry Orff (bass) are joined by Dan Tellez (formerly of Aqua Pedestrian) on guitar and Robert Potter (formerly of Pulsating Love Flower) on drums. Additional musicians, as well, join the band on various tracks to further extend the album's sound. Available now in CD, DL and (soon) the LP version in heavy black &white splatter on clear orange vinyl. Pretty keen!
submission date: 6/13/2014
Honey Barbara
-
RUFUS La Serie - Episodio #0 ft Gionata Mirai - L'inferno
Casa Lavica
Rufus is an audio/video project based on a series of episodes accomplished with several different video techniques. The main character of the series is Rufus, a "junky" rat. Episodes have no dialogues, they are instead replaced by music. Each episode has a collaboration, in fact the projects involves several among the most influential underground artists in Italy (I'm from Naples). The project has a strictly artistic and experimental non-for-profit nature, but it will be broadcast one episode at a time over the web by our staff. Here is the link of the episode 0 (featuring Gionata Mirai from "il Teatro degli orrori"), location: Hell.
Casa Lavica
-
Beck
Morning Phase wins Album Of The Year, Best Rock Album & Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical)
GRAMMY.com | The Official Site of Music's Biggest Night
Beck
-
Silvia Cecchetti
Silvia cecchetti began studying opera under the guidance of Prof. Maria Grazia Liguori and Maestro Marco Balderi and then traditional Neapolitan Song with Maestro Gustavo Palumbo. She graduated from CET (Centro Europeo di Toscolano) as pop interpreter and had the opportunity to work side by side with great music professionals, such as Mogol, Lavezzi, Mango, Ornella Vanoni and Oscar Prudente. Her successful participation in the Sanremo Festival in 94 - she was among the top finalists in the "Young" category - brought her national
-
Art of the Bow
Caleb Vaughn-Jones
A masterclass for violin, viola, cello, and bass players (from beginner to advanced). Learning how to efficiently use the bow as a string player can be one of the most difficult things about playing a string instrument. In this masterclass cellist Caleb Vaughn-Jones will demonstrate a wide variety of tips of how to practice in order to gain the most control with the bow during performance. Caleb will also share a variety of practice tips for the bow which can benefit young students as well as seasoned professionals. Port Elizabeth, South Africa, 07 June 2014
submission date: 5/10/2014
-
Willie Cry Records
We are a record label that started as one of us slinging basically hand-made CD’s out of a backpack. We are focusing on developing our website and ourselves with new releases, both digital and compact disc, and hope to start printing vinyl records soon. Also, we are interested in future re-releasing and linking to many older indy releases of bands that we happen to like, and you can listen to many of these already by following the links on our artist roster. Our policy is we put out what we like, no strict genre rules. Peruse and enjoy!
submission date: 4/3/2014
-
Above & Beyond Acoustic
Live from Porchester Hall
After months of anticipation, Above & Beyond will today premiere the full concert film from their critically-acclaimed acoustic project. The premiere will take place on Vice's THUMP channel at 4pm EST/1pm PST, and will be immediately followed by a Google Hangout with the band at 5:30pm EST/2:30pm PST. The release of Above & Beyond's acoustic studio album will follow on Tuesday January 28 via Anjunabeats/Ultra Records. The feature-length concert film captures the backstories and performances from Above & Beyond's acoustic shows at London's Porchester Hall last summer, during which Jono, Tony and Paavo performed some of the biggest and best-loved Above & Beyond songs as part of a 15-piece band. Following the London performances, the band recorded an acoustic studio album and went on to sell out two further acoustic gigs at LA's Greek Theater (described by Billboard Magazine as "one of the finest and more memorable shows in EDM history).
About Above & Beyond
Over their three critically acclaimed studio albums, Above & Beyond have continually been celebrated for placing real musicianship and songwriting at the heart of what they do. While their famed club mixes have resonated with the dance generation, the songs behind them have touched fans of all ages across the globe. As influenced as much by Jeff Buckley or Bon Iver as they are by their deep love of electronic music, Above & Beyond's songs and lyrics have been sung back to them at the world's biggest stadiums and stages - from Brixton Academy to LA's Hollywood Palladium, to their famed 1 million people gig at Barra Beach in Rio de Janeiro in 2007.
About THUMP
THUMP is a new electronic music and culture channel from VICE. Launched in 2013, THUMP is the definitive voice for a cultural movement that is transforming the very fabric of young people's lives, uniting them into a fanatically devoted community that is nothing short of a religion. With a focus on the full range of electronic music and culture, from massive festival stages to renegade warehouse parties, THUMP chronicles every aspect of the global dance music movement: the music, the artists, the fans, the experience. Through jaw-dropping original video shot at the most electrifying events around the globe to weekly music video premieres, mixes from the most forward-thinking DJs, and an engaging slate of cultural features, THUMP offers a unique portal into electronic music for diehard fans and new converts to the scene alike. See for yourself: thump.vice.com | youtube.com/thump
submission date: 1/24/2014
-
Additive
Aetherica An electronic journey at 432hz in less than 140bpm
SLIMlabel
This is the story which starts from my deepest inner space, an unresolved space, in constant motion and change, but also contradictory and paradoxal. Since centuries there is still something static and heavy waiting for an appropriate resolution. Going deeper and deeper you acquire a new awareness: the immensity of the universe which surrounds us, his celestial bodies and everything that shines in the dark nights but also his borders getting clearer and defined. Hence the discovery of new worlds contingent and the return to my most authentic and determined reality. The return to the soul and life in a new dimension. I wish to everyone who wants to follow the footsteps of this route a "good journey" in the realm of Aetherica. - Additive
Download available on Juno (WAVs), Beatport, iTunes, AmazonMP3, or directly from SLIM.label store.
The Additive started his producer career with the label Sostanze Records, publishing in 2010 his homonymous LP The Additive which gathers seven tracks made in between 2007 and 2010. He gets delineated a new instrumental set-up which consists of synthesizers, electric guitars, percussive instruments and the inevitable notebook. But also the style who distinguish him is further more marked: the idea of sound-work for a careful and engaged listening by developing narrative and dramaturgy through the musical media.
submission date: 1/23/2014
-
SOUNDLOCATIONS
THE TIME FOR A NEW MUSICAL PATH HAS COME TO GO FORWARD TOGETHER
Germany, end of 2013: dark clouds hanging over the heads of "analog" musicians. A popular music magazine found out that the number of rehearsal rooms and venues for young bands is significantly decreased. Especially the situation for rehearsal rooms is dramatically: too less, too expensive, too dirty and hard to reach. But in cultivated countries there should be room for many different types of culture not only mainstream
Soundlocations will go for a change in Germany and International, the founders will run own locations or locations managed by franchise partners. Under one roof, the musicians will find rehearsal rooms, a live stage, recording studio, distribution partner, gastronomy, experts for business, tour promotion, consultancy and many more.
But not only active musicians will participate and benefit in the Soundlocations project, also fans of the bands and friends of the project are welcome to join the services. Club Events, Live streams, Downloads, interactive community and many more services are planned to support the communication and interaction between the bands and their fanbase.
A comparable project is actually not known, of course there are some successful local activities but no nationwide actions. "Networking" is the demand of the hour! This is also well known to the founders of Soundlocations. The team consists of marketing-, business-, IT-, finance-, consultancy- and of course professionals of the music business. They were all brought together by the passion for music. As you can see: there is a lot to do! Founders, bands and fans: if the all work together, Soundlocations will be a success. A success for the whole community.
Soundlocations is working on www.Indiegogo.com/projects/soundlocations to ensure the financial situation for their all-in-one project. More info: www.soundlocations.com
submission date: 12/13/2013
Adam Roose "Egocentric"
Adam "BixbyKnolls" Roose, A Bixby Knolls (Uptown Long Beach) California Native born May 3rd 1987, hence the alias "Mr. May 3hird", is a melodic threat to those who underestimate him. His music consists of a pure original and versatile sound allowing Adam to create a refreshing twist to current Hip Hop. Influenced by the likes of artists as timeless as The Isley Brothers to current artists like The Weeknd, he creates a sound that allows the audience to bite their tongues before proclaiming the absence of originality in Long Beach. He also provides the rare combination of skills that would make any A & R think twice.
When he's not displaying his flow, he's probably producing or composing the very music he's writing to, not to mention working with the melodic gift of serenity he also possesses. When singing he delivers a very soulful and warming tone that can bend and fit virtually any style of music. "Consider my music the postcard for Long Beach, CA". Adam Roose refers to his music as the representation that is never displayed through music in his hometown. "I feel the options available for music being represented by Long Beach is good and I support all of them, but my sound is long beyond what people actually have to offer and doesn't need to be hidden or free any longer. People pay for music of this quality." A confident and proud individual is the self-proclaimed "Dean" and CEO/Founder of the illustrious "University". Open your minds and ears to what the "University" and Adam Roose have to offer.
submission date: 6/22/2017
+ add comments
2016 JAZZ FEST MUSIC LINEUP ANNOUNCED
April 22 - 24 & April 28 - May 1
New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival
Stevie Wonder, Pearl Jam, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Neil Young + Promise of the Real, Snoop Dogg, Paul Simon, Steely Dan, Beck, Van Morrison, Nick Jonas, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Julio Iglesias, J. Cole, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Flo Rida, My Morning Jacket, Gary Clark Jr., Bonnie Raitt, Maxwell, Irma Thomas, Janelle Monáe, Jonny Lang, Herbie Hancock & Wayne Shorter, Gov't Mule, Dr. John & the Nite Trippers, Tedeschi Trucks Band & Friends, Arlo Guthrie, Mavis Staples, Boz Scaggs, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Michael McDonald, Buddy Guy, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, The Isley Brothers, Aaron Neville, Chris Botti, Grace Potter, Alpha Blondy, Elle King, Galactic, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, Rhiannon Giddens, Jon Batiste & Stay Human, Ivan Neville's Dumpstaphunk with Art Neville, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings, Better Than Ezra, Los Lobos perform La Pistola Y El Corazon, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Punch Brothers, Taj Mahal, Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, Anders Osborne, The Lone Bellow, Kermit Ruffins & the Barbeque Swingers, Tribute to B.B. King, Tribute to Allen Toussaint, John Hammond, Elvin Bishop, Mystikal, Jazmine Sullivan, CeCe Winans, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Tab Benoit, Terence Blanchard, Davell Crawford, Gregory Porter, Snarky Puppy, Rebirth Brass Band, Big Freedia, Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen, Ellis Marsalis, Arturo Sandoval, Roy Rogers & the Delta Rhythm Kings, Donald Harrison, Jr., The Dirty Dozen, The Black Lillies, Dédé Saint-Prix of Martinique, The Garifuna Collective of Belize, DeJohnette•Coltrane•Garrison, Irvin Mayfield & the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra, The Soul Rebels, The Revivalists, John Boutté, The Mississippi Mass Choir, Nathan & the Zydeco Cha-Chas, Ricky Dillard & New G, Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers, Glen David Andrews, Buckwheat Zydeco, Naturally 7, Cyril Neville & SwampFunk, George Porter, Jr. & Runnin' Pardners, Leo Nocentelli, Zigaboo Modeliste's Funk Revue, Henry Butler & Jambalaya, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & the Golden Eagles Mardi Gras Indians, Imagination Movers, Walter "Wolfman" Washington & the Roadmasters, BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet and hundreds more are all among the national and sinternational artists scheduled to appear at the 2016 edition of Jazz Fest.
submission date: 1/19/2016
New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival
Slovak singer & composer IVANA MER is releasing her new album “Early works”
She sang with Jana Kirschnerand worked with hang players, vibraphonists and harpist. Traveling in order to work on her music project in France, Spain, Germany and Czech Republic. Ivana Mer released her debut album “Early works” on February 29th under the Slovak label Slnko Records. "I started completely alone. Just me and the computer. Experimenting with ambient electronics and atmospheric landscapes. When my computer stopped to work while I was traveling, I started to collaborate with musicians and discoveredan acoustic way of composing and performing"recalls her beginnings Ivana Mer. Singer and composer from small town in the centre of Slovakia has great courage. In music and in life. For singing and performing was willing to travel to Spain, France and Germany. In each country she found her way to establish and improve. "First I lived for two years in Ibiza. Somehow naively, I went there to find a producer, which in the end had work out”. Ivana got to know Marc-Eric Laine with whom they produce track “Diamond Fields”. “After short time I met with group of French musicians. I started to write lyrics for the French band and organize voice workshops. Ibiza was also the place of my first performance like singer and composer. I began to present my compositions with the band, which consisted of the cellist and the santoor player." Thesecollaborations strenghten Ivana infinding her own sound which was changing and developing thanks to the variety of the musicians, artist got to know. "I was looking for some essence that would captured my music. Well, I think the journeys really helped me in that. In the end I found out that I’m a kind of beyond the genre type" says Ivana and describes it correctly. Vocal harmonies are the basis of her work, where the electronics and instruments are just supporting them. The genres areoverlaping and ethereal atmosphere of poetic countries are alternated with percussive shamanic calling. Also, on the album appearsthe mysterious sound of the Oskar Rózsa’s prepared piano. He has participated musically and produced several tracks, after he heard and really appreciated the song “Pachoľa” in Slovak Radio FM, bythat time of still unknown Slovak singer living in Berlin. Hypnotic vocal composition “Mereus” (result of cooperation with French producer Anacole Daalderop) is another single introducing subtile and exquisite debut of Ivana Mer. Currently she is preparing for tour in Slovakia and Czech Republic. [ Article by Alexander Cerevka, Slnko Records ]
submission date: 3/6/2016
Ivana Mer