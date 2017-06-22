world

2016 JAZZ FEST MUSIC LINEUP ANNOUNCED

April 22 - 24 & April 28 - May 1 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

Stevie Wonder, Pearl Jam, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Neil Young + Promise of the Real, Snoop Dogg, Paul Simon, Steely Dan, Beck, Van Morrison, Nick Jonas, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Julio Iglesias, J. Cole, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Flo Rida, My Morning Jacket, Gary Clark Jr., Bonnie Raitt, Maxwell, Irma Thomas, Janelle Monáe, Jonny Lang, Herbie Hancock & Wayne Shorter, Gov't Mule, Dr. John & the Nite Trippers, Tedeschi Trucks Band & Friends, Arlo Guthrie, Mavis Staples, Boz Scaggs, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Michael McDonald, Buddy Guy, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, The Isley Brothers, Aaron Neville, Chris Botti, Grace Potter, Alpha Blondy, Elle King, Galactic, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, Rhiannon Giddens ...

submission date: 1/19/2016

art | world | music | New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival »

Mei Xian Qiu "I Love You" by Los Angeles Center for Digital Art "I started to think towards two divergent rivulets. One, the phrase "I love you" as used in daily parlance, aggressive, vulnerable, necessary, and common simultaneously, the most important frightening thing; it was also a gateway to what you, yes, as an individual with a perceived sense of identity, believe others want you to say to them; it was a qualifier to other more alluring and emotionally specific concerns. How do we trade in love, sex, happiness?"

An inspiration for the series had been "Le Dejeuner Sur L'Herbe" by Edouard Manet, depicting a nude woman at a picnic with 2 well dressed men. Painted in a rough, bold manner, this painting caused controversy in 1862 for its shocking and raw depiction of gender inequality, revealing the nude tantalizing figure as both a probable prostitute as well as an allegorical muse. Again, there is the study of contrasts -- the feminine versus the masculine, the naked versus the clothed, the elite versus the commonplace, and the innate aggression versus the vulnerability of the act of nudity itself.

Which led to secondly, maybe not so divergently, the fetishization and objectification of inspiration, of the muse, of all passion—the shattering, obvious, hard edge of this that tail gates easier romanticized views. The series, "I love you” examines the intersections of adoration and desperation, victim and aggressior, oppression and self oppression, globalism, even colonialization and provincialism."

submission date 1/16/2016

art | world | photography | Los Angeles Center for Digital Art »

From the Producer of The Perfect Guy comes the drama 1982 A film by Tommy Oliver

A riveting story about love and redemption starring Hill Harper, Sharon Leal, Bokeem Woodbine, La La Anthony, with Wayne Brady and the legendary Ruby Dee in her final performance.

Witness the lengths one man will go to for his family when 1982 arrives on DVD, Digital and On Demand March 1 from Codeblack Films and Lionsgate. From the producer of the 2015 smash hit The Perfect Guy, 1982 features an all-star cast including Hill Harper, Sharon Leal, Bokeem Woodbine, La La Anthony, Quinton Aaron, introducing Troi Zee, with Wayne Brady, and the legendary Ruby Dee in her final performance. An Official Selection of the Toronto Film Festival, the 1982 home entertainment release includes audio commentary with actor Hill Harper and writer/director Tommy Oliver ... read more »

submission date: 12/21/2015

art | world | video | Tommy Oliver | 1982 »

2015 VMODERN Furniture Design Competition by eVolo eVolo Magazine is pleased to announce the winners of the 2015 VMODERN Furniture Design Competition. The award recognizes innovative design and creates a forum for the discussion and development of the discipline. What is the future of furniture design? eVolo Magazine received 233 entries from 34 different countries. The Jury selected 3 winners and 20 honorable mentions. The first place was awarded to I-Ting Tsai, Xixi Zheng, Yiru Yun, and Somdatta Majumdar from the United Kingdom for the design of Fabric Chair. This project is an investigation on the use of fabric as a structural material in furniture design. A special resin was developed to harden fabric placed on a rigid mold. The resin hardens the fabric to become structural while retaining its softness in specific locations. Studio La Cube from Spain received the second place for their project Simmis Chair. This simple and elegant design is a study on symmetry and proportions. The goal was to create a dialogue between visual lightness and the strength and heaviness of wood and steel. The third place was awarded to Open Source Workshop from Italy and the United States for the design of Helix, a diffuse furniture system that generates a continuous interior space by adapting simultaneously to any vertical and horizontal surface while defining an immersive spatial atmosphere. The honorable mentions include materials explorations, the use of digital design and manufacturing processes as well as studies in ergonomics and experiential possibilities. The members of the Jury are: Ammar Eloueini [principal Ammar Eloueini Digit-all Studio], Joel Escalona [principal Joel Escalona Studio, NONO], Mitchell Joachim [principal Terraform ONE], Po Shun Leong [principal Po Shun Leong Design], and Alexander Lervik [principal Lervik Design AB].

submission date: 12/17/2015

art | world | world design | eVolo | 2015 VMODERN Furniture Design Competition »





TECHNARTE Art + Technology by LACDA Featured Artists: OPN Studio, Patxi Araujo, 3DKUMO, Rachael Runner, Frederik De Wilde, Joaquin Fargas, Alessandro Scali

The Technarte exhibition showcases select artists from the last 10 years of the Technarte conference on art and technology based in Bilbao, Spain. This years inagural US conference is being held at Santa Monica’s Bergamot Station Dec 10-11, 2015 and LACDA proudly presents the conference’s satellite show at it’s downtown Los Angeles location. Technarte is a vessel for growth and encourages artists to challenge the traditional boundaries and preconceptions of what is considered art, science and technology. The unique Technarte platform of support cultivates innovative ideas and fosters new opportunities for artists. These artworks, transmitted through Mobile art, Nano art, Bio art, Sciart or Robotic Art, are only a few examples of how the artists use technology to create and understand both the artistic and scientific world. TECHNARTE Conference will be held at the Writers Boot Camp on Thursday & Friday, December 10th & 11th at Bergamot Station with the Artists’ Opening Reception at LACDA Saturday December 12th at 7pm.

December 10, 2015 - January 2, 2016

art | world | video | LACDA »

[ours] Hyperlocalization of Architecture: Contemporary Sustainable Archetypes [ours] Hyperlocalization of Architecture | interview with Andrew Michler from Andrew Michler

The promise of environmental architecture is here. An extensive pattern is emerging, where the most innovative of contemporary building design is a response to place. Instead of overcoming nature and supplanting cultural acumen, hyperlocal architecture embraces the complex intertwining of the site, people and environment. Explore firsthand how Spain Wraps commercial buildings, Japan Condenses micro homes and Australia Unfolds aggressive design solutions in a climate of extremes. Journey to Cascadia, Germany, Denmark, and Mexico to witness how buildings are inspired by and challenge the potential of the places we inhabit. With some of the most renowned sustainable architects and thinkers of our time, this ground breaking survey offers unprecendeted insight into architecture's new place in a changing climate.

submission date 10/19/2015

art | world | architecture | eVolo | Architecture Magazine »

Speak Nearby - Ragnheiður Gestsdóttir, Theresa Himmer, and Emily Weiner by Soloway

Soloway is pleased to present Speak Nearby, a three-person exhibition featuring work by Ragnheiður Gestsdóttir, Theresa Himmer, and Emily Weiner. Working with distinct methods of appropriation, these artists playfully draw on established domains such as anthropology, history, physics, semiotics, and philosophy. Classical Roman sculpture meets the faux marble of contemporary domestic decor; an eccentric short story-cum-Hollywood film is revisited through an unexpected setting, language, and temporality; and the cosmic notion of a passage through space-time is introduced in a residential backyard. Through film, painting, photography, and installation, the three artists contest the insidious cycle of hollow imitation, attempting to evoke new readings as they render the familiar strange and new again.

November 1–December 6, 2015

Opening reception Sunday, November 1, 6:00–8:00 p.m.

submission date: 10/21/2015

art | world | Soloway »

Stanley Tigerman - 821 Stanley Tigerman Sketches 821 by Volume Gallery

CHICAGO - Volume Gallery is pleased to announce its first solo exhibition with Stanley Tigerman, 821 Stanley Tigerman Sketches 821, opening October 24th from 4-8 PM at 845 West Washington Blvd, Chicago. The story of the 821 sketches of Stanley Tigerman begins with a road trip following the premier Venice Architecture Biennale, and culminating nearly 40 years later with the first Chicago Architecture Biennial. From 1976 to the present, Tigerman has maintained a constant flow of sketchbooks roughly divided into three main categories: Architectural, Travel, and Architoon sketches ... read more »

submission date: 10/13/2015

art | world | architecture | design | Volume Gallery »

SANANDA MAITREYA'S DOUBLE ALBUM "THE RISE OF THE ZUGEBRIAN TIME LORDS" RELEASES TODAY Sananda.org

Formerly known as Terence Trent D'Arby, the Grammy winner released a new double album "The Rise of the Zugebrian Time Lords" today. The album features an array of pop songs, or what Sananda calls "post millennium rock", like the first single "Blanket On The Ground" and "Les Paul Man".

The Rise of the Zugebrian Time Lords Available Now

Listen to "Blanket on the Ground" SoundCloud, iTunes

submission date: 10/9/2015

art | world | music | Sananda.org »

Award-Winning Urban Magazine YoRaps.com Launches Brand New Website YoRaps.com

Popular award-winning urban magazine Yo! Raps, www.yoraps.com, officially launches its brand new website for Hip-Hop and R&B fans around the world. The user friendly website favoured by rappers, artists, labels and urban music fans keeps its visitors fully immersed and informed of any and every current event in the urban culture. With just one click, visitors are afforded the many treasures YoRaps.com has to offer; ranging from the hottest music releases, newest music videos, latest entertainment stories, buzzing new artists and much more combined with multiple daily updates to the young urban demographic at its website. The site, www.yoraps.com, which was established in 2006, is home to everything entertainment and Hip-Hop. Since its launch, Yo! Raps has quickly emerged as one of the premier urban music websites on the web and is Europe's biggest urban online magazine. Yo! Raps has become a key strategic partner of record labels, press agents, and artist managers in the promotion of urban music. Additionally, YoRaps.com offers artists in the urban music industry the option to get exclusively featured with music, videos and interviews via the website's automatic posting system in 3 easy and quick steps without registration and sign up. "Our goal is to inform urban music fans from around the world about the latest in Hip-Hop and R&B. We also want to support and promote independent artists to give them a chance to shine! Our visitors and loyal fans love to see new artists on the rise and to find out what's next and new in Hip-Hop," says Kai Denninger, CEO of YoRaps.com.

submission date: 9/18/2015

art | world | music | YoRaps.com »

The International Graffiti Art Competition From the Creators of the Multi Award-Winning GV Docu-Series

GV25 ART BOOK 1

In 1997 and 1998, Filmmaker Bob Bryan single-handedly created, produced & curated the 1st and 2nd International Graffiti Art Competition. This was a first ever event, celebrating Art creations of Spray-Can Artists from all around the world. The IGAC took place in the downtown Museum of Art, Los Angeles California. This beautiful & impressive Collectors Edition GV25 ART BOOK 1 commemorates the vast style diversity of the International submissions and winners.

submission date: 6/13/2014

art | world | illustration | painting | Bob Bryan »