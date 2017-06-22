world
2016 JAZZ FEST MUSIC LINEUP ANNOUNCED
April 22 - 24 & April 28 - May 1
New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival
Stevie Wonder, Pearl Jam, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Neil Young + Promise of the Real, Snoop Dogg, Paul Simon, Steely Dan, Beck, Van Morrison, Nick Jonas, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Julio Iglesias, J. Cole, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Flo Rida, My Morning Jacket, Gary Clark Jr., Bonnie Raitt, Maxwell, Irma Thomas, Janelle Monáe, Jonny Lang, Herbie Hancock & Wayne Shorter, Gov't Mule, Dr. John & the Nite Trippers, Tedeschi Trucks Band & Friends, Arlo Guthrie, Mavis Staples, Boz Scaggs, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Michael McDonald, Buddy Guy, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, The Isley Brothers, Aaron Neville, Chris Botti, Grace Potter, Alpha Blondy, Elle King, Galactic, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, Rhiannon Giddens ...
submission date: 1/19/2016
art | world | music | New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival »
Mei Xian Qiu "I Love You"by Los Angeles Center for Digital Art
"I started to think towards two divergent rivulets. One, the phrase "I love you" as used in daily parlance, aggressive, vulnerable, necessary, and common simultaneously, the most important frightening thing; it was also a gateway to what you, yes, as an individual with a perceived sense of identity, believe others want you to say to them; it was a qualifier to other more alluring and emotionally specific concerns. How do we trade in love, sex, happiness?"
An inspiration for the series had been "Le Dejeuner Sur L'Herbe" by Edouard Manet, depicting a nude woman at a picnic with 2 well dressed men. Painted in a rough, bold manner, this painting caused controversy in 1862 for its shocking and raw depiction of gender inequality, revealing the nude tantalizing figure as both a probable prostitute as well as an allegorical muse. Again, there is the study of contrasts -- the feminine versus the masculine, the naked versus the clothed, the elite versus the commonplace, and the innate aggression versus the vulnerability of the act of nudity itself.
Which led to secondly, maybe not so divergently, the fetishization and objectification of inspiration, of the muse, of all passion—the shattering, obvious, hard edge of this that tail gates easier romanticized views. The series, "I love you” examines the intersections of adoration and desperation, victim and aggressior, oppression and self oppression, globalism, even colonialization and provincialism."
submission date 1/16/2016
art | world | photography | Los Angeles Center for Digital Art »
From the Producer of The Perfect Guy comes the drama 1982A film by Tommy Oliver
A riveting story about love and redemption starring Hill Harper, Sharon Leal, Bokeem Woodbine, La La Anthony, with Wayne Brady and the legendary Ruby Dee in her final performance.
Witness the lengths one man will go to for his family when 1982 arrives on DVD, Digital and On Demand March 1 from Codeblack Films and Lionsgate. From the producer of the 2015 smash hit The Perfect Guy, 1982 features an all-star cast including Hill Harper, Sharon Leal, Bokeem Woodbine, La La Anthony, Quinton Aaron, introducing Troi Zee, with Wayne Brady, and the legendary Ruby Dee in her final performance. An Official Selection of the Toronto Film Festival, the 1982 home entertainment release includes audio commentary with actor Hill Harper and writer/director Tommy Oliver ... read more »
submission date: 12/21/2015
art | world | video | Tommy Oliver | 1982 »
2015 VMODERN Furniture Design Competition
eVolo Magazine is pleased to announce the winners of the 2015 VMODERN Furniture Design Competition. The award recognizes innovative design and creates a forum for the discussion and development of the discipline. What is the future of furniture design? eVolo Magazine received 233 entries from 34 different countries. The Jury selected 3 winners and 20 honorable mentions. The first place was awarded to I-Ting Tsai, Xixi Zheng, Yiru Yun, and Somdatta Majumdar from the United Kingdom for the design of Fabric Chair. This project is an investigation on the use of fabric as a structural material in furniture design. A special resin was developed to harden fabric placed on a rigid mold. The resin hardens the fabric to become structural while retaining its softness in specific locations. Studio La Cube from Spain received the second place for their project Simmis Chair. This simple and elegant design is a study on symmetry and proportions. The goal was to create a dialogue between visual lightness and the strength and heaviness of wood and steel. The third place was awarded to Open Source Workshop from Italy and the United States for the design of Helix, a diffuse furniture system that generates a continuous interior space by adapting simultaneously to any vertical and horizontal surface while defining an immersive spatial atmosphere. The honorable mentions include materials explorations, the use of digital design and manufacturing processes as well as studies in ergonomics and experiential possibilities. The members of the Jury are: Ammar Eloueini [principal Ammar Eloueini Digit-all Studio], Joel Escalona [principal Joel Escalona Studio, NONO], Mitchell Joachim [principal Terraform ONE], Po Shun Leong [principal Po Shun Leong Design], and Alexander Lervik [principal Lervik Design AB].
submission date: 12/17/2015
art | world | world design | eVolo | 2015 VMODERN Furniture Design Competition »
TECHNARTE Art + Technologyby LACDA
Featured Artists: OPN Studio, Patxi Araujo, 3DKUMO, Rachael Runner, Frederik De Wilde, Joaquin Fargas, Alessandro Scali
The Technarte exhibition showcases select artists from the last 10 years of the Technarte conference on art and technology based in Bilbao, Spain. This years inagural US conference is being held at Santa Monica’s Bergamot Station Dec 10-11, 2015 and LACDA proudly presents the conference’s satellite show at it’s downtown Los Angeles location. Technarte is a vessel for growth and encourages artists to challenge the traditional boundaries and preconceptions of what is considered art, science and technology. The unique Technarte platform of support cultivates innovative ideas and fosters new opportunities for artists. These artworks, transmitted through Mobile art, Nano art, Bio art, Sciart or Robotic Art, are only a few examples of how the artists use technology to create and understand both the artistic and scientific world. TECHNARTE Conference will be held at the Writers Boot Camp on Thursday & Friday, December 10th & 11th at Bergamot Station with the Artists’ Opening Reception at LACDA Saturday December 12th at 7pm.
December 10, 2015 - January 2, 2016
art | world | video | LACDA »
[ours] Hyperlocalization of Architecture: Contemporary Sustainable Archetypes
[ours] Hyperlocalization of Architecture | interview with Andrew Michler from Andrew Michler
The promise of environmental architecture is here. An extensive pattern is emerging, where the most innovative of contemporary building design is a response to place. Instead of overcoming nature and supplanting cultural acumen, hyperlocal architecture embraces the complex intertwining of the site, people and environment. Explore firsthand how Spain Wraps commercial buildings, Japan Condenses micro homes and Australia Unfolds aggressive design solutions in a climate of extremes. Journey to Cascadia, Germany, Denmark, and Mexico to witness how buildings are inspired by and challenge the potential of the places we inhabit. With some of the most renowned sustainable architects and thinkers of our time, this ground breaking survey offers unprecendeted insight into architecture's new place in a changing climate.
submission date 10/19/2015
art | world | architecture | eVolo | Architecture Magazine »
Speak Nearby - Ragnheiður Gestsdóttir, Theresa Himmer, and Emily Weiner
by Soloway
Soloway is pleased to present Speak Nearby, a three-person exhibition featuring work by Ragnheiður Gestsdóttir, Theresa Himmer, and Emily Weiner. Working with distinct methods of appropriation, these artists playfully draw on established domains such as anthropology, history, physics, semiotics, and philosophy. Classical Roman sculpture meets the faux marble of contemporary domestic decor; an eccentric short story-cum-Hollywood film is revisited through an unexpected setting, language, and temporality; and the cosmic notion of a passage through space-time is introduced in a residential backyard. Through film, painting, photography, and installation, the three artists contest the insidious cycle of hollow imitation, attempting to evoke new readings as they render the familiar strange and new again.
November 1–December 6, 2015
Opening reception Sunday, November 1, 6:00–8:00 p.m.
submission date: 10/21/2015
art | world | Soloway »
Stanley Tigerman - 821 Stanley Tigerman Sketches 821
by Volume Gallery
CHICAGO - Volume Gallery is pleased to announce its first solo exhibition with Stanley Tigerman, 821 Stanley Tigerman Sketches 821, opening October 24th from 4-8 PM at 845 West Washington Blvd, Chicago. The story of the 821 sketches of Stanley Tigerman begins with a road trip following the premier Venice Architecture Biennale, and culminating nearly 40 years later with the first Chicago Architecture Biennial. From 1976 to the present, Tigerman has maintained a constant flow of sketchbooks roughly divided into three main categories: Architectural, Travel, and Architoon sketches ... read more »
submission date: 10/13/2015
art | world | architecture | design | Volume Gallery »
SANANDA MAITREYA'S DOUBLE ALBUM "THE RISE OF THE ZUGEBRIAN TIME LORDS" RELEASES TODAY
Sananda.org
Formerly known as Terence Trent D'Arby, the Grammy winner released a new double album "The Rise of the Zugebrian Time Lords" today. The album features an array of pop songs, or what Sananda calls "post millennium rock", like the first single "Blanket On The Ground" and "Les Paul Man".
The Rise of the Zugebrian Time Lords Available Now
Listen to "Blanket on the Ground" SoundCloud, iTunes
submission date: 10/9/2015
art | world | music | Sananda.org »
Award-Winning Urban Magazine YoRaps.com Launches Brand New Website
YoRaps.com
Popular award-winning urban magazine Yo! Raps, www.yoraps.com, officially launches its brand new website for Hip-Hop and R&B fans around the world. The user friendly website favoured by rappers, artists, labels and urban music fans keeps its visitors fully immersed and informed of any and every current event in the urban culture. With just one click, visitors are afforded the many treasures YoRaps.com has to offer; ranging from the hottest music releases, newest music videos, latest entertainment stories, buzzing new artists and much more combined with multiple daily updates to the young urban demographic at its website. The site, www.yoraps.com, which was established in 2006, is home to everything entertainment and Hip-Hop. Since its launch, Yo! Raps has quickly emerged as one of the premier urban music websites on the web and is Europe's biggest urban online magazine. Yo! Raps has become a key strategic partner of record labels, press agents, and artist managers in the promotion of urban music. Additionally, YoRaps.com offers artists in the urban music industry the option to get exclusively featured with music, videos and interviews via the website's automatic posting system in 3 easy and quick steps without registration and sign up. "Our goal is to inform urban music fans from around the world about the latest in Hip-Hop and R&B. We also want to support and promote independent artists to give them a chance to shine! Our visitors and loyal fans love to see new artists on the rise and to find out what's next and new in Hip-Hop," says Kai Denninger, CEO of YoRaps.com.
submission date: 9/18/2015
art | world | music | YoRaps.com »
The International Graffiti Art Competition
From the Creators of the Multi Award-Winning GV Docu-Series
GV25 ART BOOK 1
In 1997 and 1998, Filmmaker Bob Bryan single-handedly created, produced & curated the 1st and 2nd International Graffiti Art Competition. This was a first ever event, celebrating Art creations of Spray-Can Artists from all around the world. The IGAC took place in the downtown Museum of Art, Los Angeles California. This beautiful & impressive Collectors Edition GV25 ART BOOK 1 commemorates the vast style diversity of the International submissions and winners.
submission date: 6/13/2014
art | world | illustration | painting | Bob Bryan »
The Guardians of Time by Manfred Kielnhofer
The Guardians of Time by Manfred Kielnhofer at Public Art Basel. The “Guardians of Time” tour through worldwide museums and exhibitions for many years. The time traveler of the world of Art always seem mystical to their viewers. They walk like monks through the world. No one knows exactly where they will appear next. The Austrian artist Manfred Kielnhofer has created the mystical figures. He has been a freelance artist and worked as a painter, sculptor and photographer for many years.
art | world | sculpture | Manfred Kielnhofer »
Adam Roose "Egocentric"
Adam "BixbyKnolls" Roose, A Bixby Knolls (Uptown Long Beach) California Native born May 3rd 1987, hence the alias "Mr. May 3hird", is a melodic threat to those who underestimate him. His music consists of a pure original and versatile sound allowing Adam to create a refreshing twist to current Hip Hop. Influenced by the likes of artists as timeless as The Isley Brothers to current artists like The Weeknd, he creates a sound that allows the audience to bite their tongues before proclaiming the absence of originality in Long Beach. He also provides the rare combination of skills that would make any A & R think twice.
When he's not displaying his flow, he's probably producing or composing the very music he's writing to, not to mention working with the melodic gift of serenity he also possesses. When singing he delivers a very soulful and warming tone that can bend and fit virtually any style of music. "Consider my music the postcard for Long Beach, CA". Adam Roose refers to his music as the representation that is never displayed through music in his hometown. "I feel the options available for music being represented by Long Beach is good and I support all of them, but my sound is long beyond what people actually have to offer and doesn't need to be hidden or free any longer. People pay for music of this quality." A confident and proud individual is the self-proclaimed "Dean" and CEO/Founder of the illustrious "University". Open your minds and ears to what the "University" and Adam Roose have to offer.
submission date: 6/22/2017
Footing the Bill: Art and Our Ecological Footprint
Oakland, CA: Following its recent feature in the New York Times, Art Works for Change continues its efforts to inspire dialogue and effect change through contemporary art in its 2nd Annual Earth Day exhibition, “Footing the Bill: Art and Our Ecological Footprint.” The exhibition takes on heightened importance today, as the current administration threatens to derail global efforts to address climate change and reverse fifty years of progress on environmental issues in the United States. In this year’s installment of the online-only exhibition, Art Works for Change has added works by renowned artists Fred Tomaselli and Cai Guo-Qiang, as well as new content from Earth Day Network, Global Footprint Network, Oceana, and the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), a new partner featured in the project for 2017. In addition, through a new partnership with Google Cultural Institute, selections from the exhibition will be showcased in four online exhibits hosted by Google Arts & Culture beginning April 15, 2017.
First introduced on Earth Overshoot Day 2015, “Footing the Bill: Art and Our Ecological Footprint” is an immersive online museum experience with deep-zoom viewing of stunning images, blog-style content, and virtual tours featuring works from 37 invitation-only artists, including: Lori Nix, Ed Burtynsky, Alexis Rockman, Mary Mattingly, Thomas Hirschhorn, Fred Tomaselli, and Cai Guo-Qiang. Each artist in the exhibition presents a unique visual story of our delicate relationship with the natural world. The exhibition also features virtual "tours" created in partnership with some of the world’s leading environmental organizations, offering their global perspective on issues of sustainability and conservation.
Each artwork in the exhibition is paired with a series of pledges that encourage individuals to take action in their own Gyre (detail) by Fred Tomaselli, © 2014, courtesy of James Cohan Gallery and the artist The Furies (Titian, again) by Mary Mattingly, © 2013, courtesy of Robert Mann Gallery and the artist lives to reduce their environmental impact. Visitors can adopt one or more pledges that they can share, along with an image of the artwork that inspired them, on Facebook, Twitter (#EndOvershoot and #OneEarth), Google+, and Tumblr. “Because the ultimate objective of this exhibition is to create dialogue and inspire action, we wanted to make this project more accessible than ever before by taking it online,” said Randy Rosenberg, Art Works for Change Executive Director. “We believe that these artists are telling a vital story, because while climate change affects us all, we also have an equal opportunity to act.” “Footing the Bill: Art and Our Ecological Footprint” addresses the urgent need to live sustainably within the Earth’s finite resources, and is part of the organization’s ongoing effort to increase awareness and inspire active engagement around environmental issues.
About Art Works for Change:
Art Works for Change strives to harness the transformative power of art to promote awareness, provoke dialogue, and inspire action. We address issues of serious concern—human rights, social justice, gender equity, environmental stewardship, and sustainability—in creative, inspiring, and ultimately positive ways. Our museumquality exhibitions are amplified by local programming and global partnerships, forming a crucible where artists, museums, advocacy organizations, and local community unite as a collective force for change.
About Partnering Organizations:
Earth Day Network works year-round with thousands of partners worldwide to broaden, diversify and mobilize the environmental movement. Earth Day Network leads environmental campaigns, promotes green economic policies, educates the public and energizes communities to secure a healthy future for themselves and their children.
Global Footprint Network is a research organization that is changing how the world manages its natural resources and responds to climate change. Since 2003, they’ve engaged with more than 50 nations, 30 cities, and 70 global partners to deliver scientific insights that have driven high-impact policy and investment decisions. With their network, they’re creating a future where all of us can thrive within our planet’s limits.
The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) is an international nonprofit environmental organization with more than 2 million members and online activists. Since 1970, their lawyers, scientists, and other environmental specialists have worked to protect the world’s natural resources, public health, and the environment.
Oceana is the largest international advocacy organization focused solely on ocean conservation. With its sciencebased campaigns, Oceana seeks to win policy victories that can restore ocean biodiversity and ensure that the oceans are abundant and can feed hundreds of millions of people.
submission date: 4/20/2017
ionone presents
Rayon de lune Original soundtrack from Il Giornalista by Tony Morgan. Music by Alessandro Giurato performed by Erika Lo Giudice. An ionone production 2015art | world | music | video | Rayon de lune | music by Alessandro Giurato »
ONE • ONE PLANET ONE FUTURE
An Exhibition of Photographs by Anne de Carbuccia
“LIVE LIFE” IMAGERY CONFRONTS OUR CURRENT CRISIS
About Anne de Carbuccia
Hosted by Time Shrine Foundation Westbeth Center for the Arts 155 Bank Street, New York, NY 10014
Anne de Carbuccia’s photographs make ingenious use of vanitas art, a tradition that dates back to the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries, which features the skull and the hourglass as symbols of vanity andtime. Using these objects, organic elements, and found objects she creates an installation—a shrine—in symbolically significant environmentsto draw attention to that particular location or to honor its beauty.This bold reimagining of classical still life composition might be called “live life” imagery. These images and a short film were made on expeditions to which de Carbuccia traveled with a very small crewand an instinctive sense of purpose. Her photographs are both an homage to their subjects—water, forests, endangered species—and an exposé on the ruinous effects of pollution and war. They record what is fast disappearing for future generations while also serving as a plea to reimagine a new world.
The Installation
The indoor exhibition will take place in what was once the WestbethSculpture Room. During Hurricane Sandy, the space was completely flooded. The installation will reproduce the effect of the flood as a reminder of that event and a call to action, as climate change caused by human activities continues to disrupt weather patterns. The entrance to the exhibition is on the top floor, above the main gallery and photo coves, providing visitors with a bird’s eye view of the space. Reflections on the pools, the sound of water dropping, and the gradual descent into the main gallery sets the mood for the exhibition experience. Visitors discover the photographic works as they navigate the main gallery and four separate photos coves via a wooden deck. The theme of the main gallery is wonder and hope. Each photo cove is like a chapel consecrated to a different theme: extinction, water, war, and plastic. A short film narrated by de Carbuccia takes visitors behind the scenes on the photographic expeditions and illuminates the intention of the work. A spectacular exterior component of the exhibition will take place on a part of the Highline that has never been used before. This inaccessible stretch of the Highline will be “re-wilded” with fifty-four trees interspersed with three teleidoscopes—a kind of kaleidoscope with a lens and an open view that creates kaleidoscopic patterns from objects both inside and outside the instrument. The trees and the “game of lights” projections will be visible from Washington Street. Playful and unexpected, the Highline installation aims to surprise, amuse, and suggest possibilities for creating green urban environments. ONE • One Planet One Future is an extended two-month live event with dynamic projections, an interactive public installation, and an immersive experience.
Anne de Carbuccia was born in New York and grew up in Paris. She attended Columbia University in New York City where she studied anthropology and art history, specializing in 17th- and 18th-century art. She returned to Paris and worked for Drouot, one of the oldest and most respected auction houses in the world. She later developed an interest in using photography and films as a means of seeing primitive culture and art in a contemporary context. The Oceanographic Museum of Monaco hostedWater at Dusk, a solo exhibition of images from Anne’s time shrines project (January 30¬–February 28, 2016). Private collectors in Europe and the U.S. have acquired her photographs and video art portraits.
Time Shrine Foundation
In 2015, de Carbuccia founded the non-profit organization, Time Shrine Foundation, as a way to fund efforts to raise awareness and protect vulnerable environments and cultures. The exhibition ONE is another way in which the Foundation seeks to promote these goals. All proceeds from the sale of de Carbuccia’s original artworks support environmental efforts in the places she photographs and films.
September 16 – November 21, 2016
Entrance Free of Charge
submission date: 8/25/2016
Piuarch put on show the Kinetic Garden
At the Milan Design Week 2016, Piuarch pays tribute to Venezuelan Artist Carlos Cruz-Diez with an optical installation created using botanical essences. Chromatic effects make dynamic the courtyard of Via Palermo 1 in Milan
For the Milan Design Week 2016, Piuarch dedicates to kinetic art a special set up of its roof garden in Via Palermo 1, Milan. Set in the heart of the old city, the Kinetic Garden is a homage to the Venezuelan artist Carlos Cruz-Diez which has always been a reference point for Piuarch. The project is a collaboration with the landscape designer Cornelius Gavril which trough the use of flowers and vegetables, designs the space in order to produce the feeling of movement and dynamism. The peculiar structure of flower beds and pallets created by Piuarch on the roof of their building, welcome a disposition of 4 plants - two varieties of salad in red and green and two pansy in yellow and blue - each essence defines a uniform color strip arranged in straight lines constantly repeated. The chromatic effect is amplified by the use of triangular axis placed along the lines of color to increase the perceived depth. The installation creates an active relationship between space and guests: the static image becomes dynamic. Partners are VerdeVivo who oversaw the preparation of plants and Vivai Mandelli who took care of the installation.
Kinetic Garden is the special exhibition designed for the 300 square meters roof area of the Piuarch building – in via Palermo 1, Milan. THE MODULAR PALLET SYSTEM Central to this concept is the creation of a modular system that uses pallets to build easily assembled structures that combine aesthetics and functionality at a reasonable cost. The Garden aims to be an inspiring system, repeatable on a large scale for redeveloping areas that are not used. The pallets are used both as a walking surface and, upside-down, as containers for soil. In this way, a single modular element is used to create the garden’s layout.
Kinetic Garden
Piuarch.
Via Palermo n. 1
From April 12 to 16
Schedule: 10.00 / 14: 00 and 15.00 / 18: 00
submission date: 4/5/2016
Winners 2016 eVolo Skyscraper Competition
eVolo Magazine is pleased to announce the winners of the 2016 Skyscraper Competition. The Jury selected 3 winners and 21 honorable mentions from 489 projects received. The annual award established in 2006 recognizes visionary ideas for building high- projects that through the novel novel use of technology, materials, programs, aesthetics, and spatial organizations, challenge the way we understand vertical architecture and its relationship with the natural and built environments. The FIRST PLACE was awarded to Yitan Sun and Jianshi Wu from the United States for the project New York Horizon. The design proposes a continuous horizontal skyscraper around the full perimeter of a sunken Central Park. The project would create 7 square miles (80 times greater than the Empire State Building) of housing with unobstructed views and connection to the park. The Hive, designed by Hadeel Ayed Mohammad, Yifeng Zhao, and Chengda Zhu from the United States received the SECOND PLACE. The project imagines a vertical control terminal for advanced flying drones that will provide personal and commercial services to residents of New York City. The recipients of the THIRD PLACE are Valeria Mercuri and Marco Merletti from Italy for the project Data Tower. The proposal envisions a sustainable skyscraper in Iceland designed for Internet servers. Among the 21 honorable mentions there are skyscrapers that purify air, buildings conceived to create rain for the driest regions on Earth, vertical cities, sensory towers that explore our psychological relationship with space, and skyscrapers that prevent cities to sink. The members of the Jury are: Matias del Campo [principal SPAN], Thom Faulders [principal Faulders Studio], and Marcelo Spina [principal PATTERNS]. The 2016 Skyscraper Competition was made possible with the sponsorship of our media partners and v2com. eVolo Magazine is also pleased to announce the publication of EVOLO SKYSCRAPERS 3, the third book in the Skyscraper Series. This publication includes the best 150 projects received in the 2014, 2015, and 2016 competitions. This is a limited edition book and only 500 copies will be available worldwide.
submission date: 3/24/2016
Slovak singer & composer IVANA MER is releasing her new album “Early works”
She sang with Jana Kirschnerand worked with hang players, vibraphonists and harpist. Traveling in order to work on her music project in France, Spain, Germany and Czech Republic. Ivana Mer released her debut album “Early works” on February 29th under the Slovak label Slnko Records. "I started completely alone. Just me and the computer. Experimenting with ambient electronics and atmospheric landscapes. When my computer stopped to work while I was traveling, I started to collaborate with musicians and discoveredan acoustic way of composing and performing"recalls her beginnings Ivana Mer. Singer and composer from small town in the centre of Slovakia has great courage. In music and in life. For singing and performing was willing to travel to Spain, France and Germany. In each country she found her way to establish and improve. "First I lived for two years in Ibiza. Somehow naively, I went there to find a producer, which in the end had work out”. Ivana got to know Marc-Eric Laine with whom they produce track “Diamond Fields”. “After short time I met with group of French musicians. I started to write lyrics for the French band and organize voice workshops. Ibiza was also the place of my first performance like singer and composer. I began to present my compositions with the band, which consisted of the cellist and the santoor player." ... read more »
submission date: 3/6/2016
art | world | music | Ivana Mer