Anima unveiled
Freddy Molina I must say that ANIMA UNVEILED caught my attention, incredible stuff. keep on! Michael Jones I love ALL of them, each one is great........but ANIMA UNVEILED, A WINNER!!!!!! Mauricio hi think I've listened 30 times already.))) Roshel Hi! I think this phrase would express how I connect with your music "If I were the boss at major record company, I would definitely sign a deal with you immediately!" alll the best to you and God bless!!! roshel. German Hi, love your music need the album asap. Wlindeque This piece moved my heart, tranquility, nostalgia and magic. Thank you.
R. Grasso very enjoyable! Rajka Djapa Beautiful
Alterity Honored to be a Fan Markus Blatzheim Great Music, Ionone! Hans Galutera amazingly beautiful and haunting... Quintel"L"-"Z" E.N.T Nice page beautiful music keep up the excellent work Suppero Suppero Synthesis of classical music and cameraflight through Models Orch&stra hypnotising piece. nice work. Cesar Beitia This is cool! :) Vincent Wilder Martin beautyfull :D Peter Purple thank you for free download! KoreanWestHill really good! Sem0r love these sounds ! <3 SkarredKage Incredibly beautiful! bright-fame Nice Mehrdad Darbandi awsome Mr.Kman Nice jamesguymon love this synth sound Vitaliy Rybakin beautiful music ... great tune fantastic mood, great! LaSean TaJee Really enjoyed this SkarredKage Incredible atmosphere! geetarxist brilliant Greystarr Ravenwolff Excellent music, Far cut above the rest. Good vids too.. I enjoyed your channel very much... pamster nice1! Skarred Kage Work of this caliber needs to be recognized! Keep up the amazing work1 Alex Skarred Kage IMPURIA It is a tremendous pleasure to have awesome musicians like you around! Keep on delivering the goods! - Jason Knox
Revelation - fourth movementVoice: Silvia Cecchetti. Music composed and arranged by ionone.
Zack Cart : This is truly a cut above. I'm listening through "Revelation." In order, this time, and it is fantastic. You seem to have achieved a very modern sound while yet remaining ...
DJ Qua dinero Beatz BKG : Like the sound of this
Susana Chávez-Silverman : Un libro, floating in the firmament, connecting wormholes planetary círculos symbols from multiple mundos and epochs harmonise relaxing flow and colours bodies that resemble human limbs and undersea mysterious criaturas music soaring orchestral ancient and yet sci fi/galactic alla stessa volta churchlike celestial litúrgica exciting peaceful
Gloria Martinez Basma : Beautiful! I love it!!
Piero Troso : Oltre l' adeguatissimo e piacevolissimo fondo sonoro, la selezione dei documenti grafici e le elaborazioni visive-digitali sono efficacissime; belli e significativi i passaggi, le trasmutazioni simboliche insieme alla ricchezza della rappresentatività e della gamma delle citazioni culturali!
Edgar Plaute Offenbarung 4 ... von Johannes dem spindoctor Jesu Christi ... wegen unserer Kunst oder eines immaneten Endes für uns? ... ich kann das nur auf Deutsch erklären, weil ich für solche Themen zu wenig Englisch kann ... dein Video ist großartig!... Leonardo da Vinci hätte seine Freude an dir
Lunation
images, video, music, digital, free download
Revelation - third movement
ionone presents
Rayon de lune Original soundtrack from Il Giornalista by Tony Morgan. Music by Alessandro Giurato performed by Erika Lo Giudice. An ionone production 2015