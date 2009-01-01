latest video
Anima unveiled
Revelation - fourth movementVoice: Silvia Cecchetti. Music composed and arranged by ionone.
Lunation
Revelation - third movement
Alterity Honored to be a Fan Markus Blatzheim Great Music, Ionone! Hans Galutera amazingly beautiful and haunting... Quintel"L"-"Z" E.N.T Nice page beautiful music keep up the excellent work Suppero Suppero Synthesis of classical music and cameraflight through Models Orch&stra hypnotising piece. nice work. Cesar Beitia This is cool! :) Vincent Wilder Martin beautyfull :D Peter Purple thank you for free download! KoreanWestHill really good! Sem0r love these sounds ! <3 SkarredKage Incredibly beautiful! bright-fame Nice Mehrdad Darbandi awsome Mr.Kman Nice jamesguymon love this synth sound Vitaliy Rybakin beautiful music ... great tune fantastic mood, great! LaSean TaJee Really enjoyed this SkarredKage Incredible atmosphere! geetarxist brilliant Greystarr Ravenwolff Excellent music, Far cut above the rest. Good vids too.. I enjoyed your channel very much... pamster nice1! Skarred Kage Work of this caliber needs to be recognized! Keep up the amazing work1 Alex Skarred Kage IMPURIA It is a tremendous pleasure to have awesome musicians like you around! Keep on delivering the goods! - Jason Knox
ionone presents
Rayon de lune Original soundtrack from Il Giornalista by Tony Morgan. Music by Alessandro Giurato performed by Erika Lo Giudice. An ionone production 2015art | world | music | video | Rayon de lune | music by Alessandro Giurato »